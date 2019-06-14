MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

MFA FINL INC/SH has a payout ratio of 108.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MFA FINL INC/SH to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.3%.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.54.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 62.34%. The business had revenue of $61.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/mfa-finl-inc-sh-nysemfa-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20.html.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.