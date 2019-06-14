Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) vs. ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Head to Head Analysis

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mercadolibre and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercadolibre 1 6 7 0 2.43 ExlService 0 3 2 0 2.40

Mercadolibre currently has a consensus price target of $491.08, indicating a potential downside of 22.74%. ExlService has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.67%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Mercadolibre.

Profitability

This table compares Mercadolibre and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercadolibre -0.74% -1.55% -0.46% ExlService 5.27% 13.63% 8.05%

Risk and Volatility

Mercadolibre has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Mercadolibre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mercadolibre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercadolibre and ExlService’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercadolibre $1.44 billion 21.77 -$36.58 million ($0.82) -775.11 ExlService $883.11 million 2.40 $56.73 million $2.31 26.74

ExlService has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mercadolibre. Mercadolibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ExlService beats Mercadolibre on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, multi-chronic case management, disease management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

