Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $389,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,191.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,344 shares of company stock worth $16,787,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $221.62 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.96.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $233.47 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.60 and a fifty-two week high of $302.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $389,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/meiji-yasuda-life-insurance-co-invests-389000-in-vail-resorts-inc-nysemtn.html.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.