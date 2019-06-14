Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 2.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.36.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $165,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at $608,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $129.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

