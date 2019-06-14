Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 102688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Mega Uranium from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $32.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

