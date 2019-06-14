MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Market Capitalization Hits $8.30 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $8.30 million and $4,580.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,660.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.26 or 0.03056533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.01530690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.15 or 0.04836432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.01043234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00098276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.01043995 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00313267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00018330 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.