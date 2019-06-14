Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 2.0% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.43.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $204.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $206.39.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

