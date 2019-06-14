Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Mesoblast announced that it has expanded its collaboration with TEMCELL (AKA remestemcel-L ex-Japan) commercialization partner JCR Pharmaceuticals (4552 – NR) for a second time, with the addition of neonatal hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE).””

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MESO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of MESO opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $484.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 94.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 269.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.