Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) VP Sells $92,700.00 in Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) VP Paulus Subrata sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MLP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004. Maui Land & Pineapple Co. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,011.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 317,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 313,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 998,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

