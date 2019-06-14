Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Match Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Match Group to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

MTCH stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Match Group has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $75.28.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $449,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 400.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,156,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,068,000 after buying an additional 1,725,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,288,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,890,000 after buying an additional 488,384 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after buying an additional 298,046 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,554,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 712.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 182,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

