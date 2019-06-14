MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS: MAKSY) recently:

6/13/2019 – MARKS & SPENCER/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

6/7/2019 – MARKS & SPENCER/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/30/2019 – MARKS & SPENCER/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2019 – MARKS & SPENCER/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/23/2019 – MARKS & SPENCER/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/15/2019 – MARKS & SPENCER/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2019 – MARKS & SPENCER/S was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2019 – MARKS & SPENCER/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2019 – MARKS & SPENCER/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2019 – MARKS & SPENCER/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/16/2019 – MARKS & SPENCER/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.19. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $8.34.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

