Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS):

5/24/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/24/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

5/24/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 295 ($3.85).

5/24/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/23/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27).

5/23/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 232 ($3.03). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 320 ($4.18). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 255 ($3.33). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/22/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/22/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/17/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/16/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

5/13/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

4/29/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/17/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 216.90 ($2.83) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.70 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

In other news, insider Humphrey Singer acquired 22,500 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($64,680.52). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 2,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,507.25).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

