Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics products for men and women. The Company’s products include hair care and skin care cosmetics. Mandom Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Mandom alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mandom in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CLSA upgraded Mandom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Mandom has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandom (MDOMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.