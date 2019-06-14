LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LVMUY. Citigroup began coverage on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

