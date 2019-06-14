Long Pond Capital LP Buys New Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,779 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $116,690,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,688,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,967.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $55,091,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $24,877,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $629,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,150 over the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

