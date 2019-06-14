Lisk Reaches Market Cap of $240.07 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00023658 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Bitbns, Poloniex and Coinbe. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $240.07 million and $8.89 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040361 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027369 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028959 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 132,846,160 coins and its circulating supply is 117,731,030 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Coinroom, Exrates, Bittrex, Gate.io, BitBay, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit, Bitbns, Binance, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Coinbe, Huobi, COSS, OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.