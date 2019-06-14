Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.03

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 158107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.B)
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
