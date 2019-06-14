Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$5.43 ($3.85) and last traded at A$5.47 ($3.88), with a volume of 7494096 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$5.54 ($3.93).

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07.

WARNING: “Link Administration (ASX:LNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.43” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/link-administration-asxlnk-sets-new-1-year-low-at-5-43.html.

Link Administration Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled administration solutions to companies, large asset owners, and trustees in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services.

