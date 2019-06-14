Linde (ETR:LIN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Baader Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €199.53 ($232.02).

ETR LIN opened at €180.05 ($209.36) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1 year high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

