Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on Park Group (LON:PKG)

Stock analysts at Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Park Group (LON:PKG) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Park Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75.50 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.20).

Get Park Group alerts:

About Park Group

Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.