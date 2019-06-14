Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on Park Group (LON:PKG)

Stock analysts at Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Park Group (LON:PKG) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.
Park Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75.50 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.20).
About Park Group
