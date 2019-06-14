Liberty Health Sciences (CNSX:LHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (CNSX:LHS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 165314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile (CNSX:LHS)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc to enhance production of cannabis.

