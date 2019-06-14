LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,934,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,418,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after acquiring an additional 330,662 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in LCI Industries by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 804,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LCI Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 60,295 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCII opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $59.68 and a 12 month high of $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.65 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CL King cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

