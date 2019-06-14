Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,978 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $20,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 416.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,255,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Finally, Valentine Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,898,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $59.35.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

