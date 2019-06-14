Laurie M. Hough Sells 5,050 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $131,350.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,450.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SKY opened at $25.45 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $35.65.
Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $327.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million.
SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/laurie-m-hough-sells-5050-shares-of-skyline-co-nyseamericansky-stock.html.
About Skyline
Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.
Featured Story: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.