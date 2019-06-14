Laurie M. Hough Sells 5,050 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $131,350.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,450.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SKY opened at $25.45 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $35.65.

Get Skyline alerts:

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $327.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,832 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 2,307.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 852,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 196.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 642,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline in the first quarter valued at $11,316,000.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/laurie-m-hough-sells-5050-shares-of-skyline-co-nyseamericansky-stock.html.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.