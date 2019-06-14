Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.15.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $50,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 5,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $304,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 157.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

