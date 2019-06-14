Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL) shares rose 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 126,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 402,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

WARNING: “Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL) Stock Price Up 20%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/lattice-biologics-cvelbl-stock-price-up-20.html.

About Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.