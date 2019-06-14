Langley Steinert Sells 117,406 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $4,130,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $4,023,503.62.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $3,954,234.08.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $4,703,284.36.

On Monday, May 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $4,765,509.54.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $4,682,151.28.

On Monday, April 8th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $4,773,727.96.

On Thursday, April 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $4,830,082.84.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $4,707,980.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.95. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarGurus by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after buying an additional 295,775 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in CarGurus by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CarGurus by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/langley-steinert-sells-117406-shares-of-cargurus-inc-nasdaqcarg-stock.html.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.