Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America accounts for 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 285,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 48.1% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $168.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $3,026,410. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

