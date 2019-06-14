Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of KYOCY opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kyocera will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

