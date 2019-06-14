Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC reduced its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 974,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up 11.8% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,808,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,198,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,871,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,995,000 after buying an additional 149,005 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,832,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,722,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after buying an additional 711,865 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after buying an additional 626,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,914. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

