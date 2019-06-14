Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Position Lifted by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares during the period. Kraton comprises approximately 3.5% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraton by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Kraton by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Kraton to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kraton in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of KRA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,192. Kraton Corp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $823.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $456.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

