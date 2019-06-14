Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 436,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,417,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after buying an additional 294,355 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 141,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 76,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,836. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

