Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,018,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,679,000 after buying an additional 7,688,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,281,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,806,000 after buying an additional 281,373 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,178,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,215,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,352,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after buying an additional 817,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,820,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,876,000 after buying an additional 375,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,084. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

