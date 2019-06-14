Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

KEY opened at C$32.63 on Friday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$24.05 and a 12-month high of C$38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$836.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.31%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

