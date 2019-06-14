KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $123.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alteryx to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Alteryx stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.65, a P/E/G ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $107.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.41 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $131,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,216 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,080 in the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Alteryx by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

