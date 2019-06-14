KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for PolyOne in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of POL stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.33 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PolyOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PolyOne by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

