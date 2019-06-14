Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €570.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €570.00 ($662.79) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €530.00 ($616.28) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €545.00 ($633.72) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($639.53) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. HSBC set a €580.00 ($674.42) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €548.93 ($638.29).

KER stock opened at €485.00 ($563.95) on Monday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

