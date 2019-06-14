Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 116.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMTL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 721,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1,439.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 149,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 140,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 483,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

