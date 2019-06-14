Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given New GBX 390 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JUP. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 359.33 ($4.70).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 382 ($4.99) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.40 ($6.19). The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £495,600 ($647,589.18). Also, insider Roger Yates bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £94,250 ($123,154.32). In the last quarter, insiders bought 165,498 shares of company stock valued at $59,165,276.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

