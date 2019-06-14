JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Price Target to GBX 360

De La Rue (LON:DLAR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

De La Rue stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. De La Rue has a 12 month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 567 ($7.41).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 16.70 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from De La Rue’s previous dividend of $8.30. De La Rue’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

