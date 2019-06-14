Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $371.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.30.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

