JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Up to $18.25

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $18.25. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 6723731 shares traded.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.16%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,767.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $160,220. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 819.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 40.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

