Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 500.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 161,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 134,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPR. SunTrust Banks lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/jennison-associates-llc-buys-new-stake-in-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-nysespr.html.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.