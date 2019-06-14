Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Shares Down 1.3%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.91. 33,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,413,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Several brokerages have commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,879,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,023.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,490,652 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,824,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,673,000 after buying an additional 569,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,920,000 after buying an additional 400,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

