Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DeNA Co Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of DeNA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DeNA’s FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

OTCMKTS:DNACF opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of -0.13. DeNA has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

