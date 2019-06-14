Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JAG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.62.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE JAG opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, Director James J. Kleckner sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $44,725.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,507 shares of company stock worth $442,483. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.