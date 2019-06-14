ITT (NYSE:ITT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, ITT's stock has outperformed the industry. The company expects that strength in the chemical, mining, commercial aerospace and defense businesses, and higher demand for connectors and growth in automotive friction orders will drive revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, operational execution, fall in functional corporate costs, increased productivity and stronger sales volume are expected to boost the company's near-term profitability. In addition, the company intends to become more competent on the back of innovation investments. However, an increase in cost of sales mainly due to tariffs can hurt its margins. Also, given the company's extensive geographic presence, its financial performance is subject to various risks like foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, interest rates and hyperinflation in foreign countries.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NYSE ITT opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. ITT has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $3,948,791.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,770.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $549,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of ITT by 149.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 85.8% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,606,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,164,000 after purchasing an additional 458,175 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 104,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $4,240,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

