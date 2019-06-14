ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,355,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,322,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,743,000 after purchasing an additional 803,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 3,091.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,871,000 after purchasing an additional 793,108 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 17,615.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 772,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,224,000 after purchasing an additional 768,557 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,889,000.

Shares of BMV IEI opened at $125.22 on Friday. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.2256 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

