ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) is Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,495 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $30,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000.

Shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.24. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 1 year low of $1,994.28 and a 1 year high of $2,480.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

