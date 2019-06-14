iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 115,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $145.79 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.72 and a 12 month high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

